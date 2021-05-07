Daniel Peed Sells 3,900 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) CEO Daniel Peed sold 3,900 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $62,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,961,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,528,311.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UIHC opened at $6.01 on Friday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $258.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.40. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. Equities analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

