DAO Maker Market Cap Tops $106.49 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $5.32 or 0.00009577 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $106.49 million and approximately $14.07 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00071913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00271548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $653.04 or 0.01175355 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00030263 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.24 or 0.00799548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,474.28 or 0.99843768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,228,508 coins and its circulating supply is 20,014,125 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

