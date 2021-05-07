Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $70.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

