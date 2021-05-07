Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72. Datadog has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,377.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $2,461,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,959.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $866,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,425,065 shares of company stock valued at $124,746,715 in the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Datadog by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $21,907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,774,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 41,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

