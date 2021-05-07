Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $96.00 at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DDOG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.68.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $71.36 on Friday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2,377.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total value of $8,200,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 496,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,515,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $2,461,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,959.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,425,065 shares of company stock valued at $124,746,715. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

