Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.130-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $880 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.65 million.Datadog also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.13-0.16 EPS.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2,377.87 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.42.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $293,905.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $510,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,425,065 shares of company stock valued at $124,746,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

