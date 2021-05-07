DAV Coin (DAV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.85 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 57.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $339,840.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 88.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.90 or 0.00596616 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00069619 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,667.39 or 1.00043037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00050684 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.35 or 0.00196642 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

