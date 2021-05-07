DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 4,246 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 287,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 184,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $22.25 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27.

