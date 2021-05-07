DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

