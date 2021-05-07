DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of W. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.07.

Wayfair stock opened at $286.13 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.51 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,306,773.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,458,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,508,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

