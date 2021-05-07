DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Nutrien by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 74,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $59.57 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 350.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

