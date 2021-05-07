DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 666 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Herman Miller by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 80.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $43.40 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

