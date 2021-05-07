Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.48. 998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

