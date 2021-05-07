Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 1,398 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,407 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $133,780,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.69.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

