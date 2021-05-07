Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,620,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $59.83 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74.

