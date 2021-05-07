Dearborn Partners LLC Has $748,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

AWK stock opened at $153.20 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

