Dearborn Partners LLC Invests $278,000 in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $13,559,000.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.57. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3813 per share. This is a positive change from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

