Dearborn Partners LLC Invests $465,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $216.91 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $219.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.87.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

