Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.90). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DCPH. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $34.54 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,599,000 after acquiring an additional 150,286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after buying an additional 487,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after buying an additional 185,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,762,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 425,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,292,000 after buying an additional 174,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $245,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

