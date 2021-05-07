Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.12. 5,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,583. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.86 and a 200 day moving average of $307.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42. The company has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

