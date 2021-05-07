DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 16,601 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Ball by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ball by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Ball by 1,281.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ball by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $90.56 on Friday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $90.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

