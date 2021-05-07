DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,024 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Western Digital worth $11,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 110.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.