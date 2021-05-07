DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.55% of TPI Composites worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in TPI Composites by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TPI Composites by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $83,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.