DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 446.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after buying an additional 101,135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 108,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after buying an additional 22,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $132.10 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $178.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

