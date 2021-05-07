DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,819 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

NYSE:BX opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 82.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 141.99%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

