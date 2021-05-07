DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,418 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

