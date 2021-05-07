DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,150,121 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 88.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150,121 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average is $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.