Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%.

Shares of NYSE DKL traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 151,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,643. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.46%.

DKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

