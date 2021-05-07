Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Issues Earnings Results

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%.

Shares of DLA stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 32,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,289. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $226.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $34.61.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

DLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.