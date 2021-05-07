Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on WILLF shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SEB Equities raised shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

WILLF traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.30. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

