Demant A/S to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Demant A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Demant A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WILYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY remained flat at $$26.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

