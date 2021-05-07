Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth Sells 10,000 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alexander O. Schuth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $560,900.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $610,200.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 3,047 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $214,356.45.

Shares of DNLI opened at $53.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,995,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,026,000 after buying an additional 804,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,560,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.