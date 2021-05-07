Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$1.70 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DML. TD Securities upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at C$1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -54.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$139,603.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,560.26. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 471,200 shares of company stock worth $674,959.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

