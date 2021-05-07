DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Raised to $78.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.08.

XRAY stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.00, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after acquiring an additional 953,367 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,015,000 after acquiring an additional 223,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $117,041,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,508,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

