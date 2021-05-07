DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $36.97 and last traded at $36.98. Approximately 20,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,515,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.

Specifically, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $144,415.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,511. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

DMTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DermTech by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

