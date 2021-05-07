Desjardins Boosts Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to $44.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.17.

CPXWF opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $32.51.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

