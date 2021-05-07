Desjardins Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. Desjardins also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBU. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after buying an additional 573,538 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after acquiring an additional 337,598 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $4,297,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 97,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

