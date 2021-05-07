Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €56.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHL. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.82 ($58.62).

SHL opened at €48.31 ($56.84) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.70. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1-year high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

