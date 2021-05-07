Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $300.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.07.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU traded up $8.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,142. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.26. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $128.80 and a 1 year high of $304.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.