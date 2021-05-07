Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target to $110.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $119.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $119.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

