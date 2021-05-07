Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 240

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 140.50 ($1.84).

VMUK stock traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 206.90 ($2.70). 3,345,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,919. The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 212.50 ($2.78). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 193.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.47.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

