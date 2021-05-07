Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $40.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.68.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $25.41 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

