Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $120.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Caesars Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.19.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $102.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.62.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

