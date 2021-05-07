Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.01 and its 200-day moving average is $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. Arkema has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $130.70.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Analysts forecast that Arkema will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

