Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

HENKY opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

