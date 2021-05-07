Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.60 ($11.29).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.