Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.38 ($8.68).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR LHA traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching €10.93 ($12.86). The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.10. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.