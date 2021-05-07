Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives €53.52 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €55.72 ($65.55).

Several research firms recently commented on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FRA DPW traded up €0.62 ($0.73) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €51.50 ($60.59). 3,737,842 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €47.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.67. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

