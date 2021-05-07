Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price target from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.26 ($60.31) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.72 ($65.55).

FRA DPW opened at €51.50 ($60.59) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €47.37 and a 200 day moving average of €42.67.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

