Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 660,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 12,999,890 shares.The stock last traded at $25.51 and had previously closed at $23.45.

The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.12.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.